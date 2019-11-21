HARMON, J. Keith 53, of Tampa passed to his eternal life on November 15, 2019 after a courageous 4-year battle with glioblastoma, the most aggressive form of brain cancer. Keith was born in Huntsville, AL and lived in Florida since 1970. He was a graduate of Chamberlain High School, the University of Florida, and earned his Juris Doctorate from John Marshall Law School in Chicago. He was VP and Senior Counsel at Home Shopping Network. Keith is survived by his beloved wife Anita; daughters, Amanda Margaret and Morgan Alissa Harmon; sons, Matthew Ryan and Coleman Andrew; mother, Carol Ann Harmon; father, Bill Harmon and wife Sherri; brother, Kevin Harmon and wife Tonia; and two nieces, Elizabeth and Sidney Harmon. A Celebration of Life will be held for family and friends Tuesday, November 26 from 4-7 pm at The Harmon residence, 8530 Westerland Dr., Land O' Lakes, FL 34637. Donations may be made in Keith's honor to the Tisch Brain Tumor Center at: tischbraintumorcenter.duke.edu
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 21, 2019