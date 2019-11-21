J. HARMON

Guest Book
  •  
    - Traceyv Rhoden
  • "I had the privilege of working with Keith for many years at..."
    - Beverly Thurston
  • "Thinking of his family. He was a great person, boss, and..."
    - Lisa Ellis
  • "Keith was always the first one to be there for whoever..."
    - Adrienne Falcone Godsell
  • "Thinking of you and your family during this trying time."
    - John Eck
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The Harmon residence
8530 Westerland Dr.
Land O' Lakes, FL
Obituary
HARMON, J. Keith 53, of Tampa passed to his eternal life on November 15, 2019 after a courageous 4-year battle with glioblastoma, the most aggressive form of brain cancer. Keith was born in Huntsville, AL and lived in Florida since 1970. He was a graduate of Chamberlain High School, the University of Florida, and earned his Juris Doctorate from John Marshall Law School in Chicago. He was VP and Senior Counsel at Home Shopping Network. Keith is survived by his beloved wife Anita; daughters, Amanda Margaret and Morgan Alissa Harmon; sons, Matthew Ryan and Coleman Andrew; mother, Carol Ann Harmon; father, Bill Harmon and wife Sherri; brother, Kevin Harmon and wife Tonia; and two nieces, Elizabeth and Sidney Harmon. A Celebration of Life will be held for family and friends Tuesday, November 26 from 4-7 pm at The Harmon residence, 8530 Westerland Dr., Land O' Lakes, FL 34637. Donations may be made in Keith's honor to the Tisch Brain Tumor Center at: tischbraintumorcenter.duke.edu
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 21, 2019
