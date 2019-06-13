POIRIER, J. Nelson



of Clearwater, died June 10, 2019, just 20 days shy of his 104th birthday. Born in Rochester, New York on July 1, 1915, Nelson was a champion pole-vaulter in high school and excelled at skiing, speed skating, tennis, bowling and softball. He left high school for a year to assist his family when his father had an accident but eventually graduated and continued his studies at Mechanics Institute with a focus on machine design. He was introduced to Marjorie (Margie) Barg on a blind date in 1938. It was love at first sight and they were married in May 1941. They both enjoyed boating and were long time members of the Rochester Yacht Club. After Nelson's retirement from Eastman Kodak in 1977, and tired of winter, they moved to the St. Petersburg/Clearwater area of Florida. Margie died in 1998, but Nelson's life was far from over. He was the president of his local Masters' Association, was the neighbors' go-to-guy for just about any household problem, played golf for many years and enjoyed living in his home solving crosswords and sipping a Manhattan every now and then. He stayed healthy until just a few months before his death. Nelson was predeceased by his wife, Margie and son, Larry. He is survived by his daughters, Lynne (Jim), Laurie (Glenn); son, David and daughter-in-law, Patricia. He is also survived by four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and wonderful friends and neighbors. A private gathering will be held in Florida. In lieu of flowers the family hopes you would consider supporting Heritage Village (11909 125th Street N., Largo, FL 33774) a historic museum close to his and Margie's heart or Suncoast Hospice (5771 Roosevelt Blvd. Clearwater, FL 33760) who helped Nelson in the last months of his life.