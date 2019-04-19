BALL, J.T.
of Treasure Island, Florida, was born on Feb. 20, 1932 and passed away on April 15, 2019 after a long struggle with cancer. He earned his PhD at the University of Texas, was a professor, and joined the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), preparing and supervising the grading of the Uniform CPA examination. He worked with the Accounting Principles Board (APB) preparing interpretations of APB opinions, then joined the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) in 1973 as senior technical advisor to the chairman and the board. At the FASB, as assistant director of research and technical activities, he worked with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and AICPA. At FASB he was a pioneer in the standards setting process, the fellows program of the FASB, and the Emerging Issues Task Force (EITF). He is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Elizabeth. He was a loving father of his children, Susan and David; grandchildren, Kate, Jessica, Cameron, and Tyler; and many wonderful great-grandchildren. He lived a long and productive life, advancing his profession, affecting so many people positively in his dealings with others. He is missed by his family and friends and we will carry his memory in our hearts.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2019