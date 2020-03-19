J. T. FULLER

Obituary
FULLER, J.T. Jr. 76, of St Petersburg, FL, tran- sitioned March 13, 2020. He is survived by his son, J.T. Fuller III; daughter, La-Kecia Fuller; brother, Brazil Mosley; sisters, Ernastine Johnson, Iona Brown, and Versie Gideon; four grandchildren, Lindsey, Nowajh, Alexa Fuller and Shayla Washington; three great-grandchildren, Nylah Ford, Nowajah Fuller, and Levi Washington; other relatives and friends. Visitation, Friday, 3-7 pm, at the funeral home. Funeral service, Saturday, March 21, 11 am, at Mt. Zion Primitive Baptist Church 3700 22nd Ave. S. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025C
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 19, 2020
