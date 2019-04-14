In Memoriam Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for J. Todd Knauer. View Sign

J. Todd Knauer



April 12, 2018



Sunshine



passes,



Shadows fall,



Life goes on, but not for all.



Without You, life is not the same



My days are sad and filled with pain



I miss hearing Your ringtone, the sound of Your voice,



Just a call to say "Hey Mom,



how you doing today"?



God knew Your pain and suffering,



How confused and afraid You were,



He whispered "Come home My Son,



Your health I shall restore."



It broke my heart to lose You,



But You did not go alone, Part of me went with You



The day God called You home.



Sadly Missed and



Forever Loved, Mom

