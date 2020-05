Or Copy this URL to Share

ELLIS, Ja'Cari Corey 5 years, of St. Petersburg pas-sed away May 9, 2020. He is survived by his loving mother, Yolanda Williams; father, Corey Ellis Jr.; brother, De'Untavius Brown Jr.; a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation is Friday 3-7 pm, Funeral service is Saturday May 23, 1 pm at New Pleasant Grove M.B. Church. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025



