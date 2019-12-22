|
LEE, Ja'net Dempsey "Nana" of Seminole, Florida passed away Dec. 13, 2019 after being lovingly cared for in the last week of her life at Woodside Hospice Center. Ja'net was the daughter of Reid and Genia Dempsey of Roswell, Georgia. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, her devoted husband of 64 years, Eugene O. Lee (E.O.); her two siblings, Sylvia Howard, Ralph Dempsey; and her parents. She is survived by her daughter, Carol Maples of Seminole, FL; her son, Eugene O. Lee Jr. (Kim) of Valrico, FL; five grandchildren, Russell Zitzelberg (Clover), Erin Kuhnsman, Jordan Stewart (Dawn), Michelle Laycock (Zach), Kathryn Holler (John); and nine great-grandchildren. Ja'net grew up in Roswell and graduated from Milton High School and then the Toccoa Falls Institute. She moved with her family to Florida in 1962 when E.O. started a business venture in Tampa. She embraced the Florida lifestyle and was an active volunteer for years with many civic groups in St. Petersburg. She was a longtime member of the St. Petersburg Yacht Club and Seminole Lake Country Club. She enjoyed golf, floral design, traveling, and the beach, but most of all she loved her family. She was a second Mom and Nana to many who were lucky enough to know her. A family gathering was held December 17, at Serenity Gardens in Largo, FL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Suncoast Hospice. Serenity Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 22, 2019