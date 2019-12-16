Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack ALFONSO. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ALFONSO, Jack Anthony 54, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019. Jack was born July 6, 1965 in Germany. He is survived by his mother, Martha Cancio; brother, Jerry Puig Jr. (Nicole); nephews, Nicholas Jack, Jerry III; nieces, Deja, Julisa, Skyanne, Savanna, and Ciara; numerous uncles, aunts, cousins and friends. Jack is preceded in death by the two angels God gave him, his beloved grandparents, Nick and Obdulia Cancio; his adored aunt, Anita Cancio and his father, Jack Alfonso. He loved and was loved by his family. His circle of friends was massive and they thought the world of him. We want him to be remembered for his smile, enormous sense of humor, his generous heart and beautiful eyes. He adored his mother beyond words and his wish was to always make her happy and to see to it that she never needed anything. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made in his name to St. Joseph Catholic Church and . A mass will be held January 18, 2020 at 11 am at St. Joseph Church and the family will meet after at La Teresita's Restaurant.

ALFONSO, Jack Anthony 54, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019. Jack was born July 6, 1965 in Germany. He is survived by his mother, Martha Cancio; brother, Jerry Puig Jr. (Nicole); nephews, Nicholas Jack, Jerry III; nieces, Deja, Julisa, Skyanne, Savanna, and Ciara; numerous uncles, aunts, cousins and friends. Jack is preceded in death by the two angels God gave him, his beloved grandparents, Nick and Obdulia Cancio; his adored aunt, Anita Cancio and his father, Jack Alfonso. He loved and was loved by his family. His circle of friends was massive and they thought the world of him. We want him to be remembered for his smile, enormous sense of humor, his generous heart and beautiful eyes. He adored his mother beyond words and his wish was to always make her happy and to see to it that she never needed anything. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made in his name to St. Joseph Catholic Church and . A mass will be held January 18, 2020 at 11 am at St. Joseph Church and the family will meet after at La Teresita's Restaurant. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.