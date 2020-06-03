Jack ARKLE
ARKLE, Jack P. of Cincinnati and part time resident of N. Redington Beach, FL, beloved husband of Marlene L. (nee Prine) Arkle for 56 years; dear father of Gregory S. (Katie) Arkle and Shari (Joe Blum) Arkle; loving grandfather of Brandon (Natalie Shoemaker) Arkle, Emily (Kelvin) Tibu, Myles (Mallory Webb) Calia, Conner Calia, and Taylor Blum; devoted son of Kermit and Marian Schaefer and brother of Harriet Arkle Huschart and the late Gary Arkle, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 at 78 years. Visitation will be held at Neidhard Young Funeral Home, 7401 Hamilton Avenue, Mt. Healthy Thursday from 4-8 pm. Delhi Hills Lodge No. 775, F. & A.M. and Scottish Rite, Valley of Cincinnati will hold services at 7:30 pm. Funeral service will be held at the funeral home Friday, at 11 am. Memorials may be directed to The Ohio Masonic Home, 2655 W. National Rd., Springfield, OH 45504 or at ohiomasonichome.org Condolences may be expressed to the family at: neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Neidhard Young Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Neidhard Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
(513) 521-7800
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 2, 2020
Rest in peace my brother and prayers for the family.
FRANK SARESKY
June 2, 2020
Marlene, so sorry for your loss. My deepest sympathies to you and your family. Jack will be remembered as a kind and gentle man. He will be dearly missed.
Shirley Jaquays
June 2, 2020
Jack was the kind of man we all hope to be someday. Rest well my brother, you will be missed.
Jeff Vollmer
Brother
June 2, 2020
We were fortunate to have gotten to know Jack over the years with him preparing our taxes. I can actually say we looked forward to our yearly appointment with Jack. The world lost an amazing man.....RIP dear friend.
Bill & Cristy Hancock
Friend
June 2, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Jack was such a special friend to me. Even though I always tagged along with him and Marlene. Thanks Jack. All my love to your whole family.
Lynn Swanson
Friend
June 2, 2020
Enjoyed talking with Jack at every opportunity. We just met with Greg May 19th and he told me Jack was back in the hospital. He was such a Man and Mason he was an inspiration to many of us. He will be missed.
Ray and Carolyn Ckark
Friend
June 2, 2020
Words cannot express our sorrow for the loss of Jack. I can't think of Jack and all the years of memories without a smile on my face. He touched so many. Love to Marlene, Greg, Shari and families. He will always be missed. I hope the love of friends and family helps you through this loss now and in the future.
Victor and Karen
Friend
June 2, 2020
My condolences to his family and friends, you are in our prayers
Samuel Homsher
Family
June 2, 2020
Jack was a kind, caring, wonderful person and the world has lost a great man. My prayers are with the family in this most difficult time.
Peggy Heinlein
Peggy Heinlein
Friend
June 2, 2020
You will be missed sir...you were the kind of Mason I hope I can be .I could not have sat in the East so confidently without you .
Tom Mellett
Friend
June 1, 2020
Marlene,
Our deepest condolences to you and everyone in the Arkle family for the loss of Jack. Jack was a wonderful man and leaves us with fond memories.
Lindy and Larry Waters
Lindy and Larry Waters
Family
