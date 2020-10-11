Jack ATERS

ATERS, Jack Mitchell 62, of St. Petersburg, FL passed away peacefully at home September 30, 2020. Jack was born in St. Petersburg April 16, 1958, the third child of Jeanne and Nelson Aters. He attended Bay Vista Elementary, Bay Point Junior High, and was a 1976 graduate of Lakewood Senior High. He also attended St. Petersburg Junior College (now St. Petersburg College). Jack's most recent employment before he went on disability was with ALSCO, a professional linen and uniform rental service, and he was also the long-time manager at the Northside St. Petersburg location of Allen Sports Center. Jack was the family wildlife expert, keeping many snakes, turtles, and even a ferret as pets for many years in his youth. You never knew where or when you would find one of Jack's snakes in the house, and you simply had to get used to opening a drawer and discovering oneor two. Jack was at home navigating the whoop-dee-doos on his dirt bike at Croom in the Withlacoochee State Forest and pulling fourth gear wheelies along Yucca Flats, which is now the Isla Del Sol golf course. Jack regularly rode dirt bikes up until his early 50s. He loved his parents deeply and was devastated by their passing. While Jack never had children of his own, he cherished his beloved goddaughter, Alyssa Bowden, and her young children. His face would light up and his voice would become animated every time he spoke of them. Jack was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Matilda "Tillie" Peel and Roger T. McAffry; paternal grandparents, Addie Marguerite and Walter Everette Aters; and his parents, Jeanne Ruth McAffry and Nelson Lee Aters. He is survived by his beloved goddaughter, Alyssa Bowden (Nathan) and her children Luna, Liam, and June, all of St. Petersburg. Also surviving are his loving siblings, Lynda Aters Towery (Earl) of Buckeye, AZ, and Nancy Lee Daugherty (Daniel) and Patrick Michael Aters, both of St. Petersburg, as well as his aunt, Helen Aters Moon, Washington, DC; nephew, Christopher Towery (Danielle), Gainesville, FL; and several cousins around the country. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, funeral services and interment will be private with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Contributions in lieu can be made in memory of Jack to St. Petersburg Firefighter's Charity Fund Inc., 5240 First Avenue North, St Petersburg, FL 33710. Our father was a St. Petersburg fire fighter for 28 years, and Jack wished to support this 501(c)(3) charity used to buy equipment and help firefighters with medical issues and expenses, as well as their efforts supporting other local charities and kids events. Florida Direct Cremation



