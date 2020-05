Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Jack's life story with friends and family

Share Jack's life story with friends and family

Jack L. Burkett 3/27/1938-5/12/2019 I can't believe I have lived a year without you. You are closer to me in my heart, thoughts and love forever. Jack you are dearly missed. Wife, Toni, loving family and friends



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store