THOMPSON, Jack C.



87, of Clearwater, FL, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019. He will be missed by his family and friends. Jack was born in Washington County, VA to parents, James and Bessie Thompson.



Jack served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. Following his time in the military, Jack became a long distance truck driver. He would be awarded the Two Million Mile Safe Driving Award, and the Florida Truck Driver of the Year. After 35 years of driving for Consolidated Freight Ways Jack retired.



Jack was a member of the Shriners and Jericho Temple. He was a Life Member of the VFW, Life Member of American Legion Post 119, and a 3rd Degree Mason. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, old country music, and golfing. He was a proud member of the Hole in One club. Jack was always dressed sharp, and could often described as "A jack of all trades, and master of none." He was a dear friend to many, and always willing to lend a helping hand. Jack was proud of his country, and flew an American Flag from a flag pole in his front yard for years.



Jack is survived by his wife of 58 years, Joan Thompson; sister, Betty Baillairge; nephews, Devin, Jeffrey, and Jimmy; niece, Cindy; three great-nieces and nephews, and many loving cousins. Jack was preceded in death by his brother, Jimmy D. Thompson.



Visitation will be Friday, April 12, 2-4 pm at Serenity Funeral Home, Largo, FL. Sharing of Memories and Prayer Service will begin at 4 pm. Burial will take place at a later date in Abingdon, VA.



