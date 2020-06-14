CHAFFEE, Jack William US Army 24, of Pinellas Park passed away June 1, 2020 while stationed at Fort Eustis in Newport News, VA. Jack was born April 23, 1996 in Clearwater. He attended Marjory Rawlings Elementary School, Pinellas Park Middle School, and graduated from Dixie Hollins High School in 2014. After graduation, Jack enlisted in the U.S. Army as a Watercraft Operator. Jack enjoyed serving his country, playing guitar, collecting guns, playing with his dog Onyx and cheering on the Buffalo Bills. Jack is survived in death by his parents, Tony and Kristen Chaffee, and his sister, Grace Olivia Chaffee; his grandparents, Helen Chaffee, Beverly Payne and her husband Jim Payne, Keith Kroeger and his wife Patricia. Jack's presence would always light up the room. His sense of honor and duty set an example for others, and his humor made us all laugh. Jack's memorial service will be held Friday, June 19, at 1 pm at American Legion Post #7, 1760 Turner Street, Clearwater, FL 33756. The service will be followed by a reception. Memorial donations may be sent via check to WestCare Mustard Seed Inn Veteran's Community Living, PO Box 12019, St. Petersburg, FL 33733-2019 in memory of Sgt. Jack Chaffee. Flowers can be coordinated with Flowers Unlimited (727-384-5900) and should be delivered to the American Legion. Receiving arrangements coordinated by Army Master Sergeant, Robert "Bob" Christofaro (Ret.) at 401-230-2345. Visit the family's personalized online guestbook at: www.AndersonMcQueen.com
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 14, 2020.