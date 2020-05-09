DeWAN, Jack Albert 84, of Tampa, Florida was welcomed into heaven by his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ April 22, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born August 13, 1935 in Damascus, Ohio to Albert and Margaret DeWan. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Virginia DeWan to whom he was married for over 57 years. He is also survived by seven daughters, Debbie (Ron) Breijo, Toni (Frank) Kirkconnell, Wendy (Thomas) Galbraith, Lisa (Craig) Kurial, Jackie (Mark) Lancaster, Michelle Duncan, and Margaret Roberts and two sons who preceded him in death, Mike and James DeWan. He was the very proud Grandpa and Paca to 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly and were his pride and joy. Jack was preceded in death by his loving sister, Joyce Tetlow and brother-in-law, Fred Tetlow and is survived by sisters, Joan Borton and Mary Lou Kirsch. Jack worked for Sears Roebuck for over 46 years. He was an avid golfer, loved to play softball, watch his beloved FSU Seminoles, and NASCAR but by far his greatest joy outside of the family he adored was serving as a charter member of Carrollwood Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and was part of the church choir. He loved Christian music, and loved to sing but the greater joy for him was to watch his children and grandchildren also worship Jesus through song. He was a long time member of the Florida Worship Choir and Orchestra and traveled extensively with them performing in many venues in the U.S. and Europe. Jack loved to travel with his wife and family and was blessed to visit so many wonderful places together. He was a simple, quiet, and gentle man devoted to his wife, children, grandchildren, and precious church friends but would want to be remembered most for his close relationship with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him but we have the blessed assurance that we will join him one day for eternity in heaven. A Celebration of Life service will take place in the future.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store