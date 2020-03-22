Jack ESPINOSA

ESPINOSA, Jack Ybor City native, age 88, died March 9, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Sally; their two sons, Christopher Espinosa (Myra) and Jack Espinosa Jr.; grandchildren, Christopher Espinosa II and Kristen Lasanta, great-grand- children, Cilian Espinosa and Evan Lasanta. At his request, there will be no funeral, nor any other ceremony whatsoever. He left the following note to be published: "Thanks dear family and friends for all the love and laughs. It's been one hellava ride. Too bad I died just when I had it all figured out." --Jack Espinosa
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 22, 2020
