TEAGUE, Jack Eugene

passed away March 25, 2019. He is survived by his loving family. He was an Army Veteran. Services will be held on April 11, at 11 am, at the Bay Pines National Cemetery with honors. The family would like to express their appreciation for the care he received at Bay Pines Hospital Dialysis and CLC units. See the full obituary at: www.rlwilliams.com.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 30, 2019
bullet U.S. Army
