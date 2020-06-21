Jack HARMON
HARMON, Jack Buford 93, died, June 11, 2020 at his home in Redington Shores. Born in Roanoke, VA, he served in the Marines in WW2. In 1957 he moved to Tampa with his young family, eventually retiring to Redington Shores to spend his golden years. He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Virginia; his wife, Pauline Pettus; and his sister, Thelma Taliaferro. He is survived by his children, Robert Lancaster, Mary Jane Caras, JoAnn Touchton, and Gloria Jean Baker; as well as grandchildren; and great- grandchildren. Due to the coronavirus epidemic no public service will be held. Donations can be made to Sun Coast Hospice of Clearwater at 5771 Roosevelt Blvd., Suite 100, Clearwater, FL 33760.

