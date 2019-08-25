Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack HORN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HORN, Jack Edward of Ruskin, FL passed away Monday, July 29, 2019 at the age of 89. A long time resident of Treasure Island, FL, Jack owned and operated the Blue Waters Motel with his wife Nancy for 28 years. He also worked as a Commercial Specialist at Florida Power for 35 years. Jack owned many rental properties over the years, was the first Vice President of the Treasure Island Chamber of Commerce in 1992, and was also a member and Chairman of the Board of Adjustment for Treasure Island from 1974-1990. He also delivered Meals on Wheels for many years, was a lifetime member of Florida Sheriffs Boys' Ranch Builders club and donated to many charities over the years. He enjoyed boating and owned many different boats throughout his life and even owned a Harley Davidson in his early 20s. Jack graduated from St. Petersburg High in 1948 and was in the Marine Corps during the Korean War. He met his wife Nancy Girard at Florida Power and they had one daughter, Tracy Bryant; two grandchildren, Lexi and Luke Bryant; and son-in-law, Jason Bryant. His favorite Boston Terrier, Boots, went everywhere with them. He enjoyed spending a lot of time with his Florida Power friends and traveling with Nancy years later. He will always be in our hearts. A Celebration of Life will be held in September.

