IVORY, Jack III 70, of St. Petersburg, Florida, transitioned December 4, 2019. He was a graduate of Gibbs High class of 1968 and is survived by his son, Jack Ivory IV; daughters Precious Ivory, Daphney Ivory, and Tanisha Johnson (Eric) of Jacksonville, FL; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Visitation is on Friday 3-7 pm; Funeral service Saturday, December 14, at 1 pm at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 12, 2019
