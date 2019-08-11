Send Flowers Obituary

JOHNSON, Jack T. 80, of Tampa, passed July 28, 2019. He was loved and will be missed by many family members and friends. Jack had a passion for the ocean; serving 14 years as a Navy Submariner, then as an underwater welder for many years. Never idle, he worked setting up for local boat shows through June of this year. A service will be held in Jack's memory at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL Friday, August 16, 2019 at 10:30 am. Alife Tampa.

JOHNSON, Jack T. 80, of Tampa, passed July 28, 2019. He was loved and will be missed by many family members and friends. Jack had a passion for the ocean; serving 14 years as a Navy Submariner, then as an underwater welder for many years. Never idle, he worked setting up for local boat shows through June of this year. A service will be held in Jack's memory at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL Friday, August 16, 2019 at 10:30 am. Alife Tampa. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 11, 2019

