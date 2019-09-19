|
LITTLE, Jack Edward Sr. 85, of Brandon, FL, died Monday, September 16, 2019, at Seasons Hospice, Ruskin, FL. Born January 18, 1934, in Ocilla, GA, the son of William Chalmus Little and Eva Lou Annie Little, he graduated from Summerlin Institute in Bartow, FL and studied theology at Lee College, Cleveland, TN, where he was ordained as a Church of God minister. For most of his adult life he was a pastor, serving Florida congregations in Marianna, Bonita Springs, Wimauma, Brandon, Forest Hills (Tampa), and South Tampa. Preceded in death by his five siblings, Alma, Robert, Frank, Harold and Verna Faye, he is survived by his wife, Janice Glover Little; his six children, Mark Little, St. Augustine FL; Jack Little Jr., Brighton, MI; Melodie Little, Brandon, FL; Brenda Little, Tampa, FL; Laura Little, Hiram, GA and Don Little, Dallas, GA; brother, Gene Little; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be at 10 am Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Brandon Church of God, 414 Kingsway Rd. Brandon, FL. The family requests donations in lieu of flowers be directed to: Lifepath Hospice - lifepath-hospice.chaptershealth.org/GeneralDonation or Seasons Hospice - seasonsfounda-tion.org/donate/. Please sign guestbook at: SouthernFuneralCare.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 19, 2019