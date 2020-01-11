MARTIN, Jack Cole 13, died on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa, FL. Jack was born on Nov. 12, 2006, in Indianapolis, IN to parents, Paul and Elizabeth Martin. A witty and energetic child, Jack enjoyed skateboarding, basketball and soccer, and playing computer games with his friends. He loved go-carting and sports events with his father and watching movies with his mother. He attended seventh grade at Carwise Middle School in Palm Harbor, FL. Jack is survived by his parents, Paul and Elizabeth of Oldsmar, FL; his sisters, Cole Trosper of St. Petersburg, FL and Emily Martin, of Oldsmar, FL. He is also survived by numerous loving grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, a niece and close friends. The viewing and public memorial will be held on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 from 2-5 pm at Holloway Funeral Home in Oldsmar. The funeral will be held on Sunday at 2 pm; Jack will be laid to rest at Curlew Gardens.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 11, 2020