Jack MARTIN

  • "My heart breaks for your family. I pray God wraps his arms..."
    - Mary Wagner
  • "My deepest condolences to your family. My son has wonderful..."
    - Laurel P
  • "Sending my deepest condolences to the Martin family. This..."
    - Kate Wilson
  • "Your son was a friend of my sisters! He is looking over us! "
    - Leah Naumec
Service Information
Holloway Funeral Home
112 South Bayview Blvd
Oldsmar, FL
34677
(813)-855-2439
MARTIN, Jack Cole 13, died on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa, FL. Jack was born on Nov. 12, 2006, in Indianapolis, IN to parents, Paul and Elizabeth Martin. A witty and energetic child, Jack enjoyed skateboarding, basketball and soccer, and playing computer games with his friends. He loved go-carting and sports events with his father and watching movies with his mother. He attended seventh grade at Carwise Middle School in Palm Harbor, FL. Jack is survived by his parents, Paul and Elizabeth of Oldsmar, FL; his sisters, Cole Trosper of St. Petersburg, FL and Emily Martin, of Oldsmar, FL. He is also survived by numerous loving grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, a niece and close friends. The viewing and public memorial will be held on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 from 2-5 pm at Holloway Funeral Home in Oldsmar. The funeral will be held on Sunday at 2 pm; Jack will be laid to rest at Curlew Gardens.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 11, 2020
