LARKIN, Jack Murray



80, passed away in Lutz, Florida on March 30, 2019. Jack was born in New York, New York, on August 6, 1938, and moved to Tampa at a young age. He graduated from Hillsborough High School and continued on to receive a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mathematics from the University of Tampa in 1962. After serving with the Coast Guard for three years, where he earned the rank of Lieutenant Junior Grade, he attended the University of Florida, obtaining his law degree in 1968.



Jack was a member of The Florida Bar and was an owner/partner of Spicola & Larkin law firm for more than 45 years. He dedicated time and expertise to serve others in need of affordable legal services throughout his career. Jack enjoyed working out at the gym, playing tennis, golf, and pickle ball. He never stopped trying to master Spanish. Jack will be greatly missed for his friendship, sense of humor and concern for others.



Jack is lovingly remembered by his sister's husband, Harold Rutz, of Austin, Texas; his niece, Faith Kelley and husband, David of Austin; his nephew, Paul Rutz and wife, Sandra Henry of Stoneham, Massachusetts; his niece, Hope Bartolotta and husband Peter, of Austin; great-nieces, Joy and Eden Bartolotta; great-nephews, Pierce and Asher Bartolotta all of Austin; and his loyal law firm assistant, Melda Higgins. Jack was preceded in death by his mother, Matilda Larkin of Tampa, Florida; as well as his sister, Viola "Ola" Rutz of Austin.



Those who wish to gather in memory of Jack are welcome to share a story and a laugh with his friends and relatives on Saturday, May 25, 1-4 pm at 515 W. Lutz Lake Fern Road in Lutz. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to .





