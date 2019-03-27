|
PERMAN, Jack
73, of Lutz, died March 23, 2019. Dr. Perman served proudly in the U.S. Army and was a chemist, assistant director of the state lab, and Adjunct Professor at USF. He was a member of Congregation Beth Am. Survivors include his beloved wife of nearly 49 years, Linda Ann; son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Audrey Perman; daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Carlos Forlini; cherished granddaughter, Sarah; and his sister and brother-in-law, Joyce and David Skinner. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Congregation Beth Am. Funeral services will be held Thursday, at Florida National Cemetery. For service time or to express condolences online visit Segalfuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 27, 2019