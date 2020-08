Or Copy this URL to Share

SMETZER, Jack C. 84, of Safety Harbor FL, setup his final campsite in Heaven on Aug. 24 2020. He was a lifelong local Boy Scout leader. Services: 12- noon Sunday, Aug. 30 at Sylvan Abbey Funeral Home Clearwater



