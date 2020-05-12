Jack SNEDEKER
SNEDEKER, Jack C. 76, of Spring Hill, Florida, passed away May 8, 2020. He was a member of St. Theresa Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus 4th Degree, and Head of Grounds Crew at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. Jack is predeceased by his son, Michael. He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy; son, Jack Jr.; daughter, Cindy Fay; brother, George Robert; sisters, Doris and Betty; one grandson, Shane; five granddaughters, Maria, Jac-lyn, Aurora, Erianna, and Michaela. The visitation is at Downing Funeral Home Tuesday May 12, 2020 from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm with a service at St. Theresa Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 10 am.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
12
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Downing Funeral Home and Cremation Services
MAY
12
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Downing Funeral Home and Cremation Services
MAY
13
Service
10:00 AM
St. Theresa
Funeral services provided by
Downing Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1214 Wendy Court
Spring Hill, FL 34607
(352) 684-5334
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

