STOOPS, Jack 87, of Sun City Center, FL passed away August 28, 2020. Jack was born January 13, 1933 in Parke County, Indiana to the late Orville and Marie (Stetler) Stoops. He married Judith A. Stoops in 1957 and she survives. Before retiring, Jack worked for the railroad as a Manager of Sales. He served our country in the U.S. Army. While stationed in Washington state, he participated in the movie "Hell and Back" starring Audie Murphy. Jack was a New York Yankee fan and loved sailing with friends and family while living in New Jersey. He was a loving husband and father. Surviving with his beloved wife, are two children, Janet (Mike) Burkhalter of Indiana and Jay (Widhi) Stoops of Florida; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Services will be held at the Roselawn Funeral Home, Terre Haute, IN, September 12, 2020. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimers Associatioin or Life Path Hospice, Sun City Center, FL.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store