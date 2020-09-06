1/1
Jack STOOPS
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STOOPS, Jack 87, of Sun City Center, FL passed away August 28, 2020. Jack was born January 13, 1933 in Parke County, Indiana to the late Orville and Marie (Stetler) Stoops. He married Judith A. Stoops in 1957 and she survives. Before retiring, Jack worked for the railroad as a Manager of Sales. He served our country in the U.S. Army. While stationed in Washington state, he participated in the movie "Hell and Back" starring Audie Murphy. Jack was a New York Yankee fan and loved sailing with friends and family while living in New Jersey. He was a loving husband and father. Surviving with his beloved wife, are two children, Janet (Mike) Burkhalter of Indiana and Jay (Widhi) Stoops of Florida; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Services will be held at the Roselawn Funeral Home, Terre Haute, IN, September 12, 2020. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimers Associatioin or Life Path Hospice, Sun City Center, FL.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sun City Center Funeral Home - Sun City Center
1851 Rickenbacker Drive
Sun City Center, FL 33573
(813) 634-9900
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved