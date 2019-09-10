TYREE, Jack W. 67, passed away Sept. 6, 2019, after a long battle with Parkinson's/ Lewy Body Dementia. Born in Beckley, WV, Jack has lived in St. Petersburg since childhood, graduating from Dixie Hollins High School in 1970. He is survived by his partner of 25 years, Judy Heinchon; and family; sons, Chad (Liz) of Wake Forest, NC, Matt (Brittany) of Goodlettsville, TN; grandchildren, Maryssa, Isabella, Chad, Boone, and Jack. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association or Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's. Service will be held at Brett Funeral Home, 4810 Central Ave., St. Petersburg, Sept 28, at 11 am. Guestbook at www.brettfuneralhome.net
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 10, 2019