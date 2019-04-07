Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Jack W. ALDRICH

Jack W. ALDRICH Obituary
ALDRICH, Jack W.

102, of St. Petersburg, passed away at home surrounded by loving family on April 1, 2019. He is preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Margaret "Peggy"Aldrich; son, James Aldrich; grandson, Timothy Aldrich; sister, Patricia Aldrich. Jack is survived by his sons, Tom Aldrich (Patty), Bill Aldrich; grandchildren, Gwen Anderson, Thomas Aldrich, Shelby Aldrich, Tracy Aldrich, Kim Aldrich and Brian Cikra; 10 great-grandchildren; and many loving friends. He retired from the St Petersburg Times and then taught word-processing and typing at Tomlinson for over 25 years. In addition, he played as a professional jazz pianist through his 90's. His hobbies included fishing, tending to his garden of exotic pepper plants, typing letters to his family and friends, playing piano in his home, watching sunsets and sipping his favorite red wine. Jack lived on his own until the end and drew strength from his faith, love and support from family and his many friends. He was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church for 72 years. A memorial gathering will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019 from 6-7 pm, followed by a celebration of life at 7 pm; both at Anderson McQueen Funeral Home, 2201 Dr, MLK St. N., St. Petersburg. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jack's name to St Paul's Catholic Church or Suncoast Hospice. Visit the online guestbook at:

www.AndersonMcQueen.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 7, 2019
