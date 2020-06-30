Jack WEBER

WEBER, Jack A. Jr. 88, New Port Richey, died peacefully Wednesday, June 3, 2020. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Jack was born on February 27, 1932, in Syracuse, NY to Jack Sr. and Dorothea (Cavin) Weber. Jack was a military veteran, and he received his bachelor's degree in business from the State University of New York in Buffalo. On November 24, 1956, Jack married Beverly Ann Babbage of Buffalo, NY. They raised two sons, Donald and Dean. Jack had a passion for music, as an active church choir member and bell ringer, and a longtime member of the Masonic Sequin-Level Lodge #140 in Newington, CT. He also loved to play his keyboard, garden, bird watch, and participate in local church and community activities with his wife Beverly. He was known for his cheerful smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. Jack was preceded in death by his wife Beverly; his father, Jack Sr.; and mother, Dorothea. He is survived by his two sons, Donald Sr. (Nancy) of East Haven CT, Dean (Maureen) of La Jolla CA; and his four grandchildren, Donald Jr., Colin, Abigail, and Preston Weber. Memorials may be made in his memory to the donor's favorite charity.



