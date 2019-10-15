WEIR, Jack Albert 85, of Largo, FL, formerly of Fenton, passed away October 11, 2019. Services will be held 6 pm Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Sharp Funeral Homes, Linden Chapel, 209 E. Broad St., Linden, MI. Pastor Dawn Russell will officiate. The family will receive friends from 4 pm until the time of service. Those desiring may make contributions to Linden Presbyterian Church. Jack was born November 7, 1933 in Flint. At the age of 16, his life was changed when he and his brother, Larry were adopted by Wallace "Bill" and Marie Weir. Jack was a 1953 graduate of Linden High School and a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He retired from Allied Automotive in 1999. Jack was passionate about many things and was fully committed to everything he did in his life. He was an avid University of Michigan Football fan, enjoyed playing Shuffleboard and cards. He was a devout Christian, had a great sense of humor and loved dearly his family and many friends. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Margie; children, Diane (Douglas) Artt, Randall Weir, Rodrick (Suzanne) Weir, Janeen (Mark) Nuttle; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Ardis. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers; a sister; and a daughter-in-law. Tributes may be shared at www.sharpfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 15, 2019