WOOD, Jack D. 87, was called to be with his Heavenly family June 2, 2020 after a short illness. He was born in Coloma, Michigan, then moved to Sarasota at the age of 12. Jack graduated from Sarasota High Class of 1950 and married his high school sweetheart, Catherine Dorman, and together they shared 68 loving years. Together they had four children, Jacki, Debi, Connie, and Billy. He helped operate his family restaurant, Bea & Bill's Happyland on Midnight Pass in Sarasota, and Venice from 1950-1967, and had a successful contracting company building homes in Sarasota County. He later moved his family to St. Petersburg in 1968 to manage the Original Oyster Bar Restaurant. He was blessed with 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Jack is preceded in death by his parents, Bea and Bill Wood; two sisters; and his son, Bill Wood. He loved his life and knew how to live it to the fullest. He was a grateful and blessed man and will be forever missed by those who loved him. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Arrangements by: Toale Brothers Funeral Homes, Sarasota, FL



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store