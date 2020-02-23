Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack YOUNG. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

YOUNG, Jack T. 74, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on February 1, 2020. He was born on July 4, 1945 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He grew up living on Murray Lake in Lowell, Michigan. He attended St. Patrick's Catholic School in Parnell until his senior year and then graduated from Lowell Area Schools in 1964. He fulfilled his life-long dream of following his grandfather's footsteps and joined the U.S. Navy in 1965. He served in the Vietnam War. Jack met his wife, Deborah Vos, when she was 14 and he was 19. He married Deborah in 1971 and was the proud father of five daughters, Tera (Michael) Brown, Colleen (Richard) Boyd, Heidi (Patrick) Guenther, Shannon Erin Massey, and Bethany (Sid) Miner; and grandfather of 13 grandchildren, Jaclyn Brown, Alexandra (Richard) Sheehan, Madeline Brown, Richard (Kamra) Boyd, Jacob (Ashley) Boyd, Destinee (Garth) Boyd-Myers, Rik (Heather) Guenther, Grace Guenther, Vincent Massey, Sidney Miner, John Miner, Barbara Miner, and Lucas Miner. He had 10 great-grandchildren as well as extended family and friends. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, John (Jack) and Hazel Young and his sister, Terri Young/ Pinkney. Jack was a Machine Repairman in the Navy and spent his life working in the machine trades. His employment prior to retirement was at the Tampa Bay Times and teaching at Pinellas Technical Center. Jack valued his fellow veteran "brothers." He loved the water and sailing. He enjoyed fixing/building antiques clocks and shooting/collecting guns. His life philosophy was, "I may grow older but I'll never grow up." A graveside military service is planned for Friday, February 28, 2020, at 1:30 pm at the War Veteran's Memorial Park, Bay Pines, Florida. A Celebration of Life will follow, from 3- 5pm at Casa Del Mar II, Building C, Recreation Room, 6177 Sun Blvd., St. Petersburg, Florida. The arrangements are being handled by A-Life Tribute of Gulfport, Florida.

YOUNG, Jack T. 74, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on February 1, 2020. He was born on July 4, 1945 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He grew up living on Murray Lake in Lowell, Michigan. He attended St. Patrick's Catholic School in Parnell until his senior year and then graduated from Lowell Area Schools in 1964. He fulfilled his life-long dream of following his grandfather's footsteps and joined the U.S. Navy in 1965. He served in the Vietnam War. Jack met his wife, Deborah Vos, when she was 14 and he was 19. He married Deborah in 1971 and was the proud father of five daughters, Tera (Michael) Brown, Colleen (Richard) Boyd, Heidi (Patrick) Guenther, Shannon Erin Massey, and Bethany (Sid) Miner; and grandfather of 13 grandchildren, Jaclyn Brown, Alexandra (Richard) Sheehan, Madeline Brown, Richard (Kamra) Boyd, Jacob (Ashley) Boyd, Destinee (Garth) Boyd-Myers, Rik (Heather) Guenther, Grace Guenther, Vincent Massey, Sidney Miner, John Miner, Barbara Miner, and Lucas Miner. He had 10 great-grandchildren as well as extended family and friends. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, John (Jack) and Hazel Young and his sister, Terri Young/ Pinkney. Jack was a Machine Repairman in the Navy and spent his life working in the machine trades. His employment prior to retirement was at the Tampa Bay Times and teaching at Pinellas Technical Center. Jack valued his fellow veteran "brothers." He loved the water and sailing. He enjoyed fixing/building antiques clocks and shooting/collecting guns. His life philosophy was, "I may grow older but I'll never grow up." A graveside military service is planned for Friday, February 28, 2020, at 1:30 pm at the War Veteran's Memorial Park, Bay Pines, Florida. A Celebration of Life will follow, from 3- 5pm at Casa Del Mar II, Building C, Recreation Room, 6177 Sun Blvd., St. Petersburg, Florida. The arrangements are being handled by A-Life Tribute of Gulfport, Florida. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close