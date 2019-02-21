TURNER, Jackie B.
84, of Tampa went home to be with the Lord, February 14, 2019. He was a U.S. Navy veteran. He is survived by his loving wife, Betty; sons, Boyce Gene Turner (Barbara "Bobbie"), Eric Charles Turner; grandchildren, Destiny Turner (Kevin), Anitra Jean Turner (Brian), and Boyce Gene Turner II (Niki). Jackie was predeceased by his daughter, Penny Leigh Turner and his sister, Betty Ann Gryder. Funeral Services will be 11 am, Saturday, Feb. 23, at the funeral home, 1602 W. Waters Ave. with visitation one hour prior to service time. Private interment will take place at Florida National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 21, 2019