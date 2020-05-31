DUKES, Jackie Wayne 87, of the Catholic faith, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 22, 2020 at his home in New Port Richey. Jack was born November 7, 1932 to Lyman and Rebecca Dukes in Vincennes, Indiana. Shortly after graduating from high school, he joined the U.S. Air Force and proudly served for 20 years. He worked for the U.S. Post Office for 21 years and retired to New Port Richey in 1995. Jack also attended Tampa College and graduated in 1977 with a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting. Jack is survived by his love, Anna (Nancy) Dukes, to whom he was married for 65 years. He also leaves behind his children, Michael (Mary), Angela (Steve), Robert (Andrea), and Heidi (Rick); and grandchildren, Steven, Cody, Courtney, Deryk, Emily; and many great-grandchildren. Jack was one of eight children, and is survived by his sisters, Barbara and Gwen. He will be interred at the Jacksonville National Cemetery in Jacksonville FL at a later date. Contributions to the American Cancer Society, Gulfside Hospice, or the charity of your choice, is appreciated.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.