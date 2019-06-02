KING, Jackie
91, a lifetime resident of Plant City, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019. She was born in Valrico, FL, September 3, 1927. She is survived by her son, Allen Walker; daughter, Diane Walker Rouse; two sisters, Nell Lafever, and Margie Sapp; brother, Ed Braddy, and numerous grandchildren. Visitation with family and friends will be 10-11 am on Thursday, June 6, 2019 with a Celebration of Life service at 11 am at the First Church of God, 601 N. Gordon St., Plant City, FL 33563 In lieu of flowers, donations in Jackie's memory may be made to the First Church of God, Plant City. Condolences may be offered at www.wellsmemorial.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 2, 2019