Jackie KING

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jackie KING.
Service Information
Wells Memorial and Event Center
1903 West Reynolds Street
Plant City, FL
33563
(813)-752-1111
Obituary
Send Flowers

KING, Jackie

91, a lifetime resident of Plant City, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019. She was born in Valrico, FL, September 3, 1927. She is survived by her son, Allen Walker; daughter, Diane Walker Rouse; two sisters, Nell Lafever, and Margie Sapp; brother, Ed Braddy, and numerous grandchildren. Visitation with family and friends will be 10-11 am on Thursday, June 6, 2019 with a Celebration of Life service at 11 am at the First Church of God, 601 N. Gordon St., Plant City, FL 33563 In lieu of flowers, donations in Jackie's memory may be made to the First Church of God, Plant City. Condolences may be offered at www.wellsmemorial.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Plant City, FL   (813) 752-1111
funeral home direction icon