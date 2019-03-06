Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jackson Melear "Jack" EASON. View Sign

EASON, Jackson Melear



"Jack" left this Earth on Saturday, March 2, 2019 in a motorcycle accident. He was 20 years old. Jack was born in Lake Wales, Florida but was a student at USF living in Tampa, Florida at the time of his passing. He was a young man full of joy and excitement from the day he was born. He was happiest with the people he loved. He adored his family and his amazing friends and never missed a chance to say "I love you." He was a car enthusiast like no other and had a passion for motorcycles, adventures and travel. Words cannot say how he touched those around him. Jack is survived by his mother, Pamela Arnold of Winter Haven; his father, Shane Eason of Avon Park; stepfather, Jason Arnold of Lakeland; and his beloved younger siblings, Alec and Jordyn; his adventure partner, Aunt Amanda; as well as grandparents, more aunts, uncles, and cousins whom he loved fiercely. The celebration of Jack's life will be held at Oak Ridge Funeral home on Saturday March 9, 2019. Visitation begins at 1 pm, with a love-filled service at 2:30.



Oak Ridge Funeral Home



2425 W. Havendale Blvd.



Winter Haven, FL 33881

2425 Havendale Boulevard

Winter Haven , FL 33881

Oak Ridge Funeral Care
2425 Havendale Boulevard
Winter Haven , FL 33881
(863) 967-5090

