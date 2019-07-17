Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacob David Peters. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Palm Harbor United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

PETERS, Jacob David



29, of Winter Garden, FL died July 13, 2019. Born in Dunedin, FL Sept 1, 1989 to David and Tina Peters (Palm Harbor) he is survived by his parents, sister and brother-in-law, Katie and Kevin Bowman (West Grove, PA), Papa Wally (Ted) Admire (Clearwater), niece and nephew, Adelai and Henry Bowman, several aunts, uncles and cousins, and girlfriend Katie Stone. He was considered a son, grandson or brother by many others. He was preceded in death by grandparents Shirley Admire, Beverly and Ray McGee, Carl Peter, and three uncles. He was a kind and generous person who knew no strangers. No matter who you were, if you needed help, Jake was there. He saw beauty in everything around him. He loved animals, photography, travelling, hanging out with friends, and was a devoted "dad" to his cat, Cleveland. A celebration of life service will be held at Palm Harbor United Methodist Church Saturday, July 20 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local animal shelter, or Autism Speaks.



Dobies FH / Tarpon

