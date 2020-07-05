1/1
Jacob MACHBITZ
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jacob's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MACHBITZ, Jacob "Jack" Family patriarch Jack M. Machbitz passed away at his home in Clearwater, FL June 26, 2020. Jack was born in Alexandria, Egypt July 13, 1930. He pursued his international education in Egypt (Oxford University), and later lived and went to school in Paris, France. Jack subsequently earned his Doctor of Pharmacy from Columbia University in New York City and was proud to be a past president of the American Society of Consultant Pharmacists. He was awarded several pharmacy patents, formed several start-up companies over the years, and was very involved with Temple B'Nai Israel in Clearwater, FL. Jack was well known for his boisterous sense of humor and could always be counted on for a risque' joke or two. He lived a good life, was a former member of the New York Power Squadron (sailing group) and loved to travel, cook, and enjoy good food. He was predeceased by his parents, Berthe and Maurice; and is survived by his wife, Kelly; his son, Alan; Alan's wife, Emma; daughter, Ann Michele; grandsons, Lee, David and Enoch; sister, Sonia; brother, Marco; and Marco's wife, Suzanne; all of whom will miss him dearly.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
A Life Tribute Funeral Care Largo Chapel
716 Seminole Boulevard
Largo, FL 33770
(727) 559-7793
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved