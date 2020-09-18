Jacob MAST

MAST, Jacob passed on quietly at home on Sept 12, 2020 after facing his cancer with grace and courage. He was born in the Netherlands in 1944 to Henry and Johanna Mast. The family emigrated to Michigan when Jacob was four. After almost finishing college, he put himself through flight school and became a commercial pilot before joining the Coast Guard in 1967. He was honored as the number one student pilot in all naval branches of the service in 1968. In the Coast Guard, he served as aircraft commander in C-130's doing Search and Rescue out of Elizabeth City, NC, and was also sent on ice patrols out of Newfoundland. In 1971, Jacob married his wife Deborah Spence. Soon after, he was sent to Pensacola as a T-28 flight instructor. After his service, he and Deborah headed back to Michigan where Jacob rejoined the family greenhouses and wholesale potted plant business with brother Henry Jr. and father Henry. After a few years, he and Deborah felt drawn to a sailing life. They left Michigan and purchased an old wooden yawl which they spent a couple years refurbishing and refinishing while living aboard at Ross Yacht Service in Clearwater, FL. They, and his brother Bill, sailed across the Gulf to Pensacola and later down to Key West. In 1977, he moved back to Michigan to build his own branch of the greenhouses, and in time, he and his brother Henry Jr. bought out the business from their father. In 1997, Jacob sold his half of the business to his brother, and he and Deborah bought another sailboat and moved aboard. Out of Jekyll Island, GA, they, and Deborah's brother Ron (who had been in the Coast Guard with Jacob) sailed it to Bermuda. After a few years, Jacob and Deborah settled in Tierra Verde, FL. Beginning in 2009, Jacob and his friend Rick Cureton spent three years rebuilding a T-28 Naval trainer plane at Albert Whitted airport in St Pete, thoroughly enjoying the process and flying it afterwards. He made many longtime friends at Albert Whitted, and loved hanging out there. He and Deborah loved spending their summers in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan on Lake Huron, enjoying extended family gatherings and old friends, until Jacob became too ill to return. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Deborah; his brother, Neal (Nancy) Mast of Chicago; his brother, Henry (Connie) Mast of Grand Rapids, MI; his sister, Marg (Bill) King of Atlanta; brother, Bill (Mary) Mast of Grand Rapids; sister, Joan Low of Walnut Creek, CA; and sister, Joyce (Gerrit) Tromp of Grand Rapids; his longtime friend, Deborah's brother, Ron and wife Diane Spence of Memphis. He also leaves behind many very beloved nieces and nephews, and their children. He leaves numerous lifelong and very dear friends. One of his dear friends, Cathy Vienneau, has been indispensable to us with her loving care-giving. His great intelligence and humor, his fairness, kindness and integrity will be sorely missed. A memorial service will be held sometime in the future. Donations in his name may be made to Florida Wildlife Corridor; Tampa Bay Watch; or The Forrest Spence Fund.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store