WURTZ, Jacob Robert After a long and arduous battle with cancer in which he never gave up hope, Jacob Wurtz passed away September 22, 2020, at the age of 70. Jacob was born in Canada, and is survived by his brother, Joseph; sisters, Betty and Glenda; many nieces, nephews and cousins; all from Canada, and his girlfriend, Lucy Parsons of St. Petersburg, FL. Jacob spent most of his life in Florida where he co-founded Happy Feet Plus 35 years ago with his life-long friend and business partner, Jane Strong. The company was a vehicle through which Jacob lived his dream of improving people's lives and contributing to the well-being of humanity. An appreciation of nature and a commitment to the environment was also an integral part of his life. Jacob loved his garden, especially his banana trees. May he rest in peace.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
