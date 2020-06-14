Jacqueline Carter
CARTER, Jacqueline Woodall "Jackie" passed away in Clearwater, FL May 4, 2020. Jackie was born in Greenville, SC May 15, 1940. Jackie was survived by her husband, James "Mickey" Michael Carter; sons, Scott Michael Carter and Thad Jason Carter; daughter-in-law, Jennifer King Carter; and her grandchildren, Blake Michael Carter and Caylin Joy Carter. She was preceded in death by her twin brother, USMC Captain Jerry Ross Woodall who passed January 31, 1968, in Vietnam. Jackie was an accomplished seamstress, homemaker, and gardener, winning awards on several occasions for her dress-making and gardening. She enjoyed nature and cultivated a lush garden in her backyard filled with wildflowers, Amarillos, Orchids, and ferns. Jackie grew up in Tavares, FL where she was active in 4H and Basketball during High School and later worked for the Bank of Mt. Dora before marrying Mickey and raising a family. Lake Dalhousie will be in her heart forever with so many good memories of the boys, families, friends, and sunsets. She loved to watch the summer thunderstorms in the middle of the night with the lightning flashing across the sky reflected on the lake. She thought of those years as her best. Michels & Lundquist

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 14 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
1 entry
June 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Michels and Lundquist Funeral Home
