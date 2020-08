Or Copy this URL to Share

CHAMBLISS, Jacqueline E. 60, of St, Petersburg, Florida, transitioned on August 1, 2020. A member of Wheeler`s Temple Church of God in Christ, serving on the Ushers Board. She is survived by two daughters, Alicia Chambliss and Erica Chambliss; four siblings; other relatives and friends; Graveside service Saturday, August 8, family only at Woodlawn Memory Gardens. Visitation Friday, August 7, 4-7 pm. Smith Funeral Home/894-2266.



