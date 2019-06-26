Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
GLASSCOCK, Jacqueline

age 66, passed away at home in Pinellas Park, FL June 20, 2019. She was born March 28, 1953 in Massena, New York, to the late Robert and Anne (Chernak) O'Meara. Jacki lived in Brasher Falls, NY until the 4th grade when she moved to Devon, Connecticut. She graduated from Jonathan Law High School in Milford, CT and later went to work as a Computer Programmer primarily in the financial services industry. Jacki retired after spending several years in Kansas City, MO, Boston, MA and Milford CT. She enjoyed her time with family and friends. Jacki shared a passion for cooking, reading, and travel. She was a devoted and loving wife, stepmother, and grandmother. Jacki is survived by her husband of 16 years, Keith Glasscock; her stepchildren, Nicole DuBuque of Largo, FL, Shanna Harvey of Clearwater, FL, Brandon Glasscock of Tallmadge, OH, and Katheryn Sharp of Palm Bay, FL; grandchildren, Alleya Harvey, Nathaniel Caraballo, Danelle DuBuque, Blake DuBuque, and Marcus DuBuque; siblings, James O'Meara (Deb) of Bainbridge Island, WA, and Patricia Hull (Ed) of Hollow Rock, TN; nieces and nephews, Jennifer Jiron, Thomas O'Meara, Michelle Kereluik, Frances Rogers, Cynthia Williams, Daniel Hull, Charles Hull, and Matthew Hull; as well as brother-in- law, Buddy Oviatt. She is preceded in death by her sister, Marilyn Oviatt; father, Robert O'Meara; nephew, David Oviatt; and granddaughter, Kassondra Baker. A Celebration of Life event will be held at Mainland Unit 7 clubhouse, Saturday, June 29, at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at Pancan.org

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 26, 2019
