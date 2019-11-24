|
80, passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019. Jackie was born on January 24, 1939 in Daytona Beach, FL to Joseph Parker and Madeline Hale. She was a passionate elementary school teacher and dedicated member of Grace Christian Fellowship and Long's Chapel United Methodist Church. Jackie was also a member of the Laurel Ridge Country Club in Waynesville, NC, various bible study groups, and the Delta Delta Delta sorority at Florida State University. She was preceded in death by her first husband, G. Patrick Iley and second husband, Harold Myer. She is survived by her loving children, Tim Iley (Jean) and Amy Iley; as well as siblings, Jim Parker (Karen) and Penny Smith; and three grandchildren. There will be a Celebration of Life held in her honor at Grace Christian Fellowship on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Grace Christian Fellowship or Haywood Christian Ministries.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 24, 2019