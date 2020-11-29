HEITLER, Jacqueline went home to be with the Lord November 6, 2020. She was born August 27, 1944 to Jack Hart and Rosemary (Adams) Hart. Jacqueline was born and raised in Tampa with her sister, Rosalind Hart. She graduated from Robinson High School and attended the University of Tampa while being named runner-up for Ms. Tampa. She worked in advertising and marketing for Levi Strauss, Maas Brothers, and other firms. While married to her first husband, Charles Michael Moser, they had one daughter, Amber (Moser) Johansen who is married to Seth Johansen. Jacqueline married Hal Heitler in 1989 and they lived in St. Petersburg, FL where she worked alongside her husband in his Vocational Consulting Business until retirement. Her greatest loves were God, her husband and family. She could never pass up a good deal, so the family was showered with gifts on birthdays and at Christmas. Jacqueline was a talented decorator and her home was always a show place. She loved her cat, Norman, and recent dog adoptee, Jackson. Jacqueline is survived by her husband; daughter; stepson, Brian Heitler and his wife, Chantel Heitler; and five grandchildren, Brett, Lane, Mikhail, Ashley, and Michaela.



