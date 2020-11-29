1/1
Jacqueline HEITLER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jacqueline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HEITLER, Jacqueline went home to be with the Lord November 6, 2020. She was born August 27, 1944 to Jack Hart and Rosemary (Adams) Hart. Jacqueline was born and raised in Tampa with her sister, Rosalind Hart. She graduated from Robinson High School and attended the University of Tampa while being named runner-up for Ms. Tampa. She worked in advertising and marketing for Levi Strauss, Maas Brothers, and other firms. While married to her first husband, Charles Michael Moser, they had one daughter, Amber (Moser) Johansen who is married to Seth Johansen. Jacqueline married Hal Heitler in 1989 and they lived in St. Petersburg, FL where she worked alongside her husband in his Vocational Consulting Business until retirement. Her greatest loves were God, her husband and family. She could never pass up a good deal, so the family was showered with gifts on birthdays and at Christmas. Jacqueline was a talented decorator and her home was always a show place. She loved her cat, Norman, and recent dog adoptee, Jackson. Jacqueline is survived by her husband; daughter; stepson, Brian Heitler and his wife, Chantel Heitler; and five grandchildren, Brett, Lane, Mikhail, Ashley, and Michaela.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved