O'CONNOR, Jacqueline Holdstock
age 90, a life-long resident of
Tampa, Florida, died on May 30, 2019. She was predeceased by her par-ents, Dr. James and Gladys Holdstock and by her husband of 34 years, Thomas J. O'Connor. She attended local schools and Florida State University where she was a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority. Mrs. O'Connor was a member of Palma Ceia Presbyterian Church, The Junior League of Tampa, The Chiselers, Inc., The Tampa Yacht and Country Club, the Tampa Chapter of the D.A.R. and a former member of the St. Andrews Society. She is survived by her daughters, Julia Clare Henderson of Tampa and Janet Lee Henderson of North Carolina; granddaughter, Henderson Lee Rhoads of Tampa; and several stepchildren and grandchildren. Private ser- vices will be held at a later date. Those who wish may make a donation to Palma Ceia Presbyterian Church, 3501 San Jose Street, Tampa, Florida 33629, or the . Please sign the online guestbook by visiting:
www.blountcurrymacdill.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 6, 2019