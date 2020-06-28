ALLISON, Jacqueline Mae "Jackie" 66, unexpectedly went to be with our Lord on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents, James and Betty Sherman; husband, John Allison; and three brothers, James, Ronald and Donald Sherman, she leaves behind two brothers, John Sherman and Ray Sherman (Tanja); and two sisters, Patricia Denson (Mike) and Mary Ernst (Brett); and numerous nieces and nephews. Jackie was loved by all, she was a sister, aunt, step-mom and dear friend to many. She cared deeply for rescue animals. She resided in Sun City Center and previously in Plant City. In lieu of flowers, family is asking for donations to be sent to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay. Due to Covid-19, a celebration of life will be scheduled in the future. Please sign guestbook at SouthernFuneralCare.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 28, 2020.