Jacqueline Mae ALLISON
ALLISON, Jacqueline Mae "Jackie" 66, unexpectedly went to be with our Lord on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents, James and Betty Sherman; husband, John Allison; and three brothers, James, Ronald and Donald Sherman, she leaves behind two brothers, John Sherman and Ray Sherman (Tanja); and two sisters, Patricia Denson (Mike) and Mary Ernst (Brett); and numerous nieces and nephews. Jackie was loved by all, she was a sister, aunt, step-mom and dear friend to many. She cared deeply for rescue animals. She resided in Sun City Center and previously in Plant City. In lieu of flowers, family is asking for donations to be sent to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay. Due to Covid-19, a celebration of life will be scheduled in the future. Please sign guestbook at SouthernFuneralCare.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
