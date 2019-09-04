Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Serenity Funeral Home & Serenity Gardens Memorial Park
13401 Indian Rocks Road
Largo, FL 33774
(727) 562-2080
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Jacqueline MURPHY


1935 - 2019
Jacqueline MURPHY Obituary
MURPHY, Jacqueline A 84, of Largo, passed away August 30, 2019. Jacqueline was born July 9, 1935 in Des Moines, Iowa to the late Fred A. and Madeline E. (Lunnon) Shepard. She moved to this area in 1982 coming from Minneapolis, Minnesota. Jacqueline received her degree in nursing and worked as a Private Duty Nurse. She also was a real estate investor. Jacqueline was a member of the First Baptist Church of Indian Rocks, a leader of the Women's Bible Study at church and a member of the Eastern Star. She was prede-ceased by her loving husband of 55 years, John J. Murphy in 2011. Survivors include her son, Michael Murphy of Largo; a brother, Larry (Norma) Shepard of Madrid, IA; her sister-in-law, Patricia Erickson of Grand Marais, MN; along with several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be offered to the , 9365 U.S. Hwy 19 N., Suite B, Pinellas Park, FL 33782. Visitation will be held Friday, September 6, 2019 from 12:30-1 pm with funeral services at 1 pm all at Serenity Funeral Home, 13401 Indian Rocks Road, Largo, 727-562-2080. Condolences may be offered at: www.serenityfuneralhomelargo.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 4, 2019
