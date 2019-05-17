WILDER, Jacqueline "Jackie"
86, of St. Petersburg, Florida, made her transition into Heaven on April 28, 2019. She was born in Gloucester, MA, the daughter of John and Ethel Geary. Before her retirement she was the Budget Director for Action, Inc. She was an avid golfer and won championships at MacDill Air Force Base in Florida and Poland Spring Golf Resort in Maine. She loved being with her family, arts and crafts, knitting, sewing, and cooking. Mrs. Wilder was predeceased by her first husband, Everett A. Greel Jr., and her second husband, LCDR James O. Wilder; son, Everett (Chip) Greel III; siblings, Joan Boeggeman, John Geary, Marjorie Manzi, and Robert Geary. Surviving are her children, Deborah Greel (John Wathne), William Greel (Diane Wilkes), Gary Greel, Terry Greel (Tina). She also leaves her stepchildren, Eric Wilder (Beth), James Wilder, Dennis Wilder, Vicki Joyner (Gary); and siblings, Pamela Mickool, Carole Cheverie, Sharon Berube (Paul), and Thomas Geary (Debbie). She also leaves 16 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Jackie would like to remember her special friend, Leroy Phillips. There will be no services, but Jackie requested her ashes be scattered at sea off the coast of Gloucester, MA where she will be with her husband, Jim who passed away in 2010, after spending 36 wonderful years together.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 17, 2019