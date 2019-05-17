Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacqueline "Jackie" WILDER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WILDER, Jacqueline "Jackie"



86, of St. Petersburg, Florida, made her transition into Heaven on April 28, 2019. She was born in Gloucester, MA, the daughter of John and Ethel Geary. Before her retirement she was the Budget Director for Action, Inc. She was an avid golfer and won championships at MacDill Air Force Base in Florida and Poland Spring Golf Resort in Maine. She loved being with her family, arts and crafts, knitting, sewing, and cooking. Mrs. Wilder was predeceased by her first husband, Everett A. Greel Jr., and her second husband, LCDR James O. Wilder; son, Everett (Chip) Greel III; siblings, Joan Boeggeman, John Geary, Marjorie Manzi, and Robert Geary. Surviving are her children, Deborah Greel (John Wathne), William Greel (Diane Wilkes), Gary Greel, Terry Greel (Tina). She also leaves her stepchildren, Eric Wilder (Beth), James Wilder, Dennis Wilder, Vicki Joyner (Gary); and siblings, Pamela Mickool, Carole Cheverie, Sharon Berube (Paul), and Thomas Geary (Debbie). She also leaves 16 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Jackie would like to remember her special friend, Leroy Phillips. There will be no services, but Jackie requested her ashes be scattered at sea off the coast of Gloucester, MA where she will be with her husband, Jim who passed away in 2010, after spending 36 wonderful years together.

WILDER, Jacqueline "Jackie"86, of St. Petersburg, Florida, made her transition into Heaven on April 28, 2019. She was born in Gloucester, MA, the daughter of John and Ethel Geary. Before her retirement she was the Budget Director for Action, Inc. She was an avid golfer and won championships at MacDill Air Force Base in Florida and Poland Spring Golf Resort in Maine. She loved being with her family, arts and crafts, knitting, sewing, and cooking. Mrs. Wilder was predeceased by her first husband, Everett A. Greel Jr., and her second husband, LCDR James O. Wilder; son, Everett (Chip) Greel III; siblings, Joan Boeggeman, John Geary, Marjorie Manzi, and Robert Geary. Surviving are her children, Deborah Greel (John Wathne), William Greel (Diane Wilkes), Gary Greel, Terry Greel (Tina). She also leaves her stepchildren, Eric Wilder (Beth), James Wilder, Dennis Wilder, Vicki Joyner (Gary); and siblings, Pamela Mickool, Carole Cheverie, Sharon Berube (Paul), and Thomas Geary (Debbie). She also leaves 16 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Jackie would like to remember her special friend, Leroy Phillips. There will be no services, but Jackie requested her ashes be scattered at sea off the coast of Gloucester, MA where she will be with her husband, Jim who passed away in 2010, after spending 36 wonderful years together. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close